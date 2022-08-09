Saluting Bravehearts: Delhi BJP launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, to put up tricolours at shops, houses across city

The Delhi BJP Monday launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark 75 years of Independence as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark 75 years of India’s Independence, the Modi government is aiming to have at least 20 crore flags atop houses from August 13 to August 15. BJP-led governments have been distributing flags and setting targets to manufacture the Tricolour.

Meanwhile, in Up, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would take out a two-day ‘Tiranga Yatra’ across the state from Tuesday after which the party would approach the people and urge them to display the Tricolour at their homes.Lawmakers and party functionaries would be part of this yatra that is being taken out as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign timed with the completion of 75 years of country’s independence, BJP general secretary Amar Pal Maurya said. The chief minister Yogi Adityanath, had at a recent review meeting set a target to hoist 4.50 crore national flags in the state.

