Saluting Bravehearts: Har Ghar Tiranga an ode to India's freedom fighters and their sacrifice

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.T o mark this momentous occasion, Indians are encouraged to hoist the flag in your homes from 13th to 15th August 2022.Home Minister Amit Shah released the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ anthem video during the ‘Tiranga Utsav’ held at Indira Gandhi National Stadium, New Delhi on August 2, Tuesday.

The grand event was hosted by the Ministry of Culture to celebrate the legacy of Andhra-born freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya, who was also the designer of the Indian national flag.As India’s 75th Independence day is a few days away, India’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is becoming successful beyond expectations. It is the perfectb ode to India's freedom fighters and their sacrifice.

On Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi changed his profile picture on social media handles to extend his support for the initiative. “It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same," posted PM Modi on Twitter.The best part about Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem is that it is an amalgamation of different Indian languages and represents most renowned personalities of India. A part of this song is sung by Amitabh Bacchan, Sonu Nigam and Asha Bhonsle.The song featured Kapil Dev, Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu and other athletes who have hoisted the Tiranga all over the world by winning international contests.The objective of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is to instil nationalism and a patriotic thought of pride and unity in India