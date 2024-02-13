Samajwadi Party Announces Rajya Sabha Nominees for Uttar Pradesh

The Samajwadi Party (SP) disclosed its picks for the Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The nominees are Ramjilal Suman, Jaya Bachchan, and former IAS officer Alok Ranjan.

Jaya Bachchan, a prominent figure in both the entertainment industry and politics, is nominated once more for the Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, Alok Ranjan, a former civil servant, is set for his debut in the upper house. SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary confirmed the nominations, stating, "Suman, Bachchan, and Ranjan are SP candidates for Rajya Sabha. They will be filing nominations today."

Elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats across 15 states are slated for February 27, with the deadline for filing nominations set for February 15.