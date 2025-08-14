Samajwadi Party Expels MLA Pooja Pal Hours After She Praises Yogi Adityanath (VIDEO)

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday expelled MLA Pooja Pal for anti-party activities and indiscipline. The move came after Pal praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his strict approach against crime. Pal, widow of slain BSP legislator Raju Pal, said the chief minister gave her justice in the case against gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. She spoke during a 24-hour marathon discussion on Vision Document 2047 in the state assembly.

“Everyone knows who murdered my husband. The chief minister heard me when no one else did. His zero-tolerance policy led to the killing of criminals like Atiq Ahmed. Today, the entire state looks at him with trust,” Pal said. She added in Hindi, “Mere pati ke hatyare Atiq Ahmed ko Mukhya Mantri ne mitti mein milaane ka kaam kiya” (The chief minister buried my husband’s murderer, Atiq Ahmed). Recalling her struggle for justice, she said, “I raised my voice when no one wanted to fight against criminals like Atiq Ahmed. When I began to tire, CM Yogi Adityanath stood by me and gave me justice.”

Raju Pal was killed in January 2005 in Prayagraj, days after his wedding. In February 2023, Umesh Pal, a key witness in the case, was also killed in a daylight attack. Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, named as prime accused, were later arrested. On April 15, 2023, both were shot dead at close range by men posing as journalists while being taken for a medical check-up in Prayagraj.