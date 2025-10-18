Samba farmer earns lakhs from floriculture, becomes symbol of modern farming

Samba, Oct 18 Samba district is fast emerging as a symbol of agricultural innovation in Jammu and Kashmir. Several farmers are moving beyond traditional practices to embrace modern farming techniques.

Among these pioneers is Rampal Sharma, who is a progressive farmer from Tarore village. His journey from conventional farming to earning lakhs through floriculture has become an inspiration for the entire region.

For the past ten years, Rampal Sharma has taken an experimental and forward-looking approach to agriculture.

Talking to IANS, he recalls how he started with traditional crops like wheat, paddy, and maize. But over time, he realised that crop diversification and the use of modern techniques could yield higher returns, even from limited land. This realisation led him to venture into flower cultivation.

Today, Rampal cultivates various types of ornamental flowers on 12 kanals of land. These flowers enjoy steady demand in the market throughout the year.

“Flower farming does require more care and effort, but if done scientifically, the profits are just as high,” he stated with a smile.

“In just one four-month crop cycle, I make a net profit of nearly Rs 5 lakhs,” he added confidently.

Rampal has smartly utilised various schemes provided by the Agriculture Department, Floriculture Department, Horticulture Department, and the National Horticulture Mission (NHM). Through these schemes, he has received support for drip irrigation systems, subsidies on seeds and plants, and technical training.

“Proper use of government schemes can help farmers reduce costs and increase production,” he said. “I've made full use of these resources to elevate my farming practices.”

Rampal Sharma’s success has made him a source of inspiration not only in the Samba district but across the Jammu region.

He emphasises, “If farmers adopt new thinking and treat agriculture as a business, they can become self-reliant. Our land and climate are so favourable that we can successfully grow almost any crop.”

His vision includes generating local employment and encouraging more farmers in Samba to shift towards modern and profitable agriculture.

Rampal Sharma’s story proves that with the right mindset, willingness to learn, and support from government schemes, farming can become a highly profitable and respectable profession.

His dedication and success are lighting the way for hundreds of farmers across the region, proving that change begins in the field — with one seed of innovation at a time.

