Sambhal Anti-Encroachment Drive: Illegal Shops in Front of BMG Inter-College in Chandausi Bulldozed (Watch Video)

Bulldozer action continues in Uttar Pradesh despite Supreme Court warnings. In a recent action, the Yogi Adityanath administration demolished alleged illegal shops and structures built in front of BMG Inter-college at Sambhal Gate in Chandausi.

The Sambhal district administration carried out the anti-encroachment drive, and the local people were shocked when the bulldozer arrived. This action comes just days after the Supreme Court severely reprimanded the Uttar Pradesh government for its bulldozer actions. Following the violence in Sambhal, and with the entire country closely watching every update, people were stunned to see the bulldozer in action.

Bulldoze Action in Sambhal

The issue was also raised in Parliament today, where Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav was more vocal than the Congress. He stated that the Sambhal violence was a well-planned conspiracy and called for a murder case to be filed over the incident.

Yadav claimed that the survey of Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid had previously been conducted on the orders of a local court, but police and administration officials returned for another survey without the court's order. According to Yadav, when local people arrived at the mosque after hearing about the survey and sought clarification, they were mistreated, which escalated the situation.