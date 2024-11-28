Sambhal (UP) Stone-Pelting: Mosque to Limit Friday Prayer Attendees Following Recent Violence (Watch Video)

In light of the recent stone-pelting incident in Sambhal, local authorities have issued a statement regarding the upcoming Friday prayers at the Shahi Jama Masjid. The Divisional Commissioner of Moradabad Division, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, clarified that while Namaz (Friday prayers) will be offered at mosques across the region as usual, they have urged a reduced attendance for safety reasons.

During a briefing, Singh emphasized that the District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) have already communicated with the mosque committee to ensure a safer environment for the worshippers. The recent violence in the area, which led to the stone-pelting incident, has prompted the authorities to advise caution.

“Namaz will be offered everywhere as usual. An appeal has been made for reduced attendance,” Singh said. “We understand the significance of the Friday prayers, but due to the recent scuffle, we have requested that only a few people come to offer prayers, given that the area has been declared a hotspot.” He further explained that the situation is under control, and evidence related to the incident is being collected. In response, the mosque committee has agreed to the recommendation of limiting the number of attendees to ensure a peaceful atmosphere.

Authorities are committed to facilitating peaceful religious practices, and the emphasis is on maintaining law and order. "We have no issues with people coming for prayers, as long as they do so in a peaceful manner," added Singh. The stone-pelting incident earlier this week had raised concerns over communal harmony in the area. Local police are continuing their investigations and taking steps to ensure that Friday prayers are conducted smoothly while addressing the concerns of public safety.

The administration's appeal to limit the number of attendees for Friday prayers is part of a broader effort to avoid any further tensions and ensure that the community can come together in a calm and controlled environment.