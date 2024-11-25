Sambhal Violence: District Magistrate Bans Entry of Outsiders, Internet Suspended, Schools Shut In Tehsil

Tension gripped Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Sunday, 24th November, following a police lathi-charge on a protesting crowd near the Shahi Jama Masjid, which resulted in the death of three people. Police have been deployed at every nook and corner, and entry for outsiders has been prohibited.

The District Magistrate of Sambhal has issued an order banning the entry of outsiders, social organisations, or public representatives into the district without prior permission from the authorities. The violence has left 20 people injured, including the sub-district magistrate and the police circle officer.

Also Read | Violence Erupts During Sambhal Mosque Survey; Stones Pelted, UP Police Use Tear Gas.

According to the police, the protesters attempted to burn vehicles and pelted stones at the police. In response, the police fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. As a precaution, internet services have been suspended in the Sambhal tehsil, and all schools up to Class 12 have been ordered to remain closed on Monday.

Sambhal District Magistrate Order

Sambhal District Magistrate issues a notification prohibiting any outsider, social organization or public representative from entering Sambhal without the orders of the authorities. pic.twitter.com/dIUzoxszhw — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2024

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal over the past few days following a court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid conducted last Tuesday. The survey was initiated after a petition claimed that the Jama Masjid's site was previously home to a Harihar temple.

#WATCH | UP: Security heightened at Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid where an incident of stone pelting took place when a survey team arrived to conduct a survey of the mosque yesterday pic.twitter.com/ySEVozmaxE — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2024

The Divisional Commissioner reported that a total of 20 people were injured in the violence, which included firing and stone-pelting. Among the injured is Sanjeev Kumar, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Superintendent of Police, who sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. Deputy District Magistrate Ramesh Chandra suffered a broken leg bone, while Sambhal Police Circle Officer Anuj Kumar was injured by pellets.

The situation remains tense, and additional security measures have been implemented to maintain order.