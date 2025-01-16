Sambhal Violence: Over 1,400 Power Theft Cases Registered, 16 Mosques and 2 Madrasas Implicated

Since the violence during a court-ordered survey at Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24, 2024, authorities have intensified their crackdown on electricity theft in the district. Over 1,400 cases have been registered, including allegations against 16 mosques and 2 madrasas.

Superintending Engineer Vinod Kumar revealed on Wednesday that over 1,400 cases of electricity theft have been registered in Sambhal, including allegations against 16 mosques and 2 madrasas.

"A fine of Rs 11 crore has been imposed in these cases, and nearly Rs 20 lakh has been recovered so far," Kumar informed reporters. He highlighted the broader impact of the crackdown, saying, "Following the initiation of this campaign, applications for new electricity connections have been received from 22 mosques and one church."

An FIR was previously registered against Samajwadi Party leader and Sambhal's Lok Sabha MP Ziaur Rahman Barq for alleged power theft at his residence in the city. The action followed an inspection conducted by electricity department officials.