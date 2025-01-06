Sambhal violence: Woman 'stone-pelter' arrested, was seen hurling stones at UP cops

Lucknow, Jan 6 More than a month after violent protests rocked the Sambhal city, the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday apprehended a woman "stone-pelter" who was hurling stones at them from the house rooftop.

The woman has been identified as Zikra, and her role in stone-pelting was ascertained by the UP Police after it scanned through the viral videos.

As the woman stone-pelter was identified, the UP police conducted raids to arrest her.

According to police, Zikra is a resident of the Hindupura Kheda area.

Till now, the police have already arrested three women who pelted stones in the violence and sent them to jail, according to the reports.

The violence broke out in Sambhal on November 24 during the court-mandated survey of the city's Shahi Jama Masjid. The Muslim minorities objected to the ASI survey and protested against the police, eventually leading to violent clashes.

As the videos of violence circulated on social media, a couple of women with veiled faces were also seen pelting stones at the police.

The unruly mob engaged in clashes with the police and also resorted to arson, vandalism and destruction of public properties. Three people were killed in the clashes, while more than thirty cops were injured. Cracking down on the vandals, the cops took more than 52 miscreants into custody for indulging in arson and violence.

During the Sambhal violence on November 24, many senior police officials were also injured, including SP K.K. Vishnoi and CO Anuj Chaudhary.

A day ago, UP cops received a major success as they nabbed a key accused from Delhi's Seelampur.

The accused, Salim, fired a shot at CO Anuj Chaudhary during Sambhal violence and fled to the capital and hid in the Seelampur area. Police also recovered a 12-bore pistol and live cartridges from him.

