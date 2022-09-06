Sameer Mahendru one of the prime accused in Delhi's liquor policy case

New Delhi, Sep 6 Sameer Mahendru, director of Indospirits, is one of the accused whose house was raided in Jor Bagh area of New Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Tuesday along with forensic and technical teams.

Mahendru was once a prosecution witness in a bribery case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against two DSIIDC officials Sushanta Mukherjee and Amrik Singh, who were convicted on the basis of his testimony in 2013. And now it is the same CBI unit which has lodged an excise policy scam case against him.

It has been alleged that Mahendru transferred around Rs 1 crore to the account of Radha Industries which is reportedly owned by Dinesh Arora, a close aide of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Mahendru, on behalf of Vijay Nair, the former CEO of Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management firm (an accused in the CBI's FIR), allegedly paid around Rs 2 to Rs 4 crore to Arjun Pandey, another associate of Sisodia.

There are allegations that Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a resident of Kokapet in Hyderabad, used to collect undue pecuniary benefits from Mahendru for onward transmission to accused public servants through Vijay Nair.

The ED is now collecting the documentary and digital evidence to nail the money trail in money laundering. The ED is trying to make a watertight case by unearthing the layering of laundered money.

