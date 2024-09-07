Samvatsari 2024: PM Narendra Modi Says Michchhami Dukkadam to Greet People on the Occasion of Samvatsari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 7, tweeted on the occasion of Samvatsari, It calls for embracing empathy and solidarity as our source of motivation. PM took to social media to extend warm wishes to the nation on the occasion of Samvatsari, a significant day for the Jain community that emphasizes forgiveness and reconciliation.

In his post on X, he stated, "Samvatsari highlights the strength of harmony and to forgive others. It calls for embracing empathy and solidarity as our source of motivation. In this spirit, let us renew and deepen bonds of togetherness. Let kindness and unity shape our journey forward. Michhami Dukkadam!"

Samvatsari marks the conclusion of the Paryushan festival, a time for introspection and atonement among Jains. The phrase "Michhami Dukkadam" is a traditional expression used during this time, signifying a plea for forgiveness for any wrongdoings, whether intentional or unintentional.