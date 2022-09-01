Sand extraction worker shot dead in Goa

Panaji, Sep 1 A sand extraction worker from Jharkhand was killed while another critically injured in a firing incident on Wednesday night at Curchorem in South Goa, the police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Sammy Tavares told that they received information from the Primary Health Center (PHC) that two persons were brought there one dead and another critically injured with bullet injury.

He said that Yusuf Alam, 23, and Mohammed Sahu, 33, were brought to a health centre after the incident.

"Alam was declared dead, while Sahu was shifted to Goa Medical College for treatment as he was in critical condition," he said.

According to police, the firing took place when Alam along with Sahu and another person were into the river, allegedly extracting sand using a wooden canoe.

"The third person survived the incident and he took the injured individuals to PHC," he said.

"We are ascertaining the actual cause of the incident and what could be the motive. Scientific team is also called to get possible evidence," Tavares said.

He said the police are conducting an investigation to nab the culprit.

Though sand mining is banned in Goa, sources say that it is taking place at various spots during night time.

