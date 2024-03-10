Sand Mining Case: ED Arrests Subhash Yadav, Close Aide of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Subhash Yadav, a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in Bihar's Patna in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal sand mining.

The premises of Yadav and some others were being searched since Saturday by ED as part of a case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED Raids:

ED raid underway at the residence of Subhash Yadav - a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav - in Danapur, Patna. Subhash Yadav is reportedly involved in the sand business.



Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bXrawCtbeV — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

According to reports, Yadav was arrested late Saturday night, and nearly Rs 2.3 crore cash was seized from various premises. Yadav is said to be involved in sand mining in Bihar and has contested elections on an RJD ticket earlier.

While addressing the Lok Sabha elections rally in Patna on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said that the double engine government of Bihar would hang the land mafia upside down for grabbing the land of poor people in the state. He said that the Bihar government would form a committee to investigate the land grabbing cases and put the mafia behind bars soon.