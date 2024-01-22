Sandeshkhali attack: ED may move Calcutta HC division bench to insist on independent CBI probe

Kolkata, Jan 22 Enforcement Directorate (ED) is considering moving the division bench of the Calcutta High Court to insist on an independent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the January 5 attack on ED and CAPF personnel in Sandeshkhali.

Sources said that in that case the central agency will move the higher bench challenging the order by single- judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta's order on January 17 directing a joint special investigation team (SIT) of CBI and West Bengal Police to probe the attack case.

As per the order of the single- judge bench, the SIT is supposed to be headed jointly by two officials in the rank of superintendent ranks, one nominated by the CBI and the other by the state police.

Although the state police directorate has nominated the district police superintendent of Islam district police Jaspreet Singh for the SIT, the CBI is yet to name anyone in the rank of superintendent for it.

Sources said that the ED top brass are of the opinion that the joint investigation will lead to nothing since even after 17 days of the attack the mastermind and local Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan has managed to remain absconding.

Meanwhile, there have been claims from different sections of the people residing in the Sandeshkhali area that they have traced the absconding leader at different places in the locality only.

ED has already issued a lookout notice against Shahjahan in anticipation that he might escape to neighbouring Bangladesh, whose international border with India is quite close to his residence in front of which the attack on the ED and CAPF personnel took place on January 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor