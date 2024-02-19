Sandeshkhali horror: BJP blasts Bengal Police for disclosing victim's identity, files complaint with NCW

New Delhi, Feb 19 Amid heart-wrenching reports of molestation, rape and torture of women, belonging to a particular community, in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali allegedly by the goons of Trinamool Congress (TMC), the state BJP unit on Monday lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) and demanded strict against the state police for revealing the identity of rape victims.

Sukanta Majumdar, Bengal BJP President on Monday wrote to NCW and demanded that the state police must face action for making the victim’s life miserable by revealing her identity, thus exposing her to brutal targeting by the oppressors.

Notably, the disclosure of victim’s identity in molestation and rape cases clearly violates the directions of Supreme Court.

He further demanded that Bengal DGP and IGP be booked for the grave oversight of standard procedure and asked "why they shouldn’t be sent behind bars", pending enquiry against them.

Notably, Sandeshkhali has been the epicentre of protests by many victims, who recently gathered courage and came forward to speak out about the atrocities inflicted upon them by the ruffians of ruling party. TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan has been accused of targeting many Hindu women in the region and raping them overnight. This inhuman oppression and torture has been a daily affair for many times, say locals.

In the complaint to NCW, the Bengal BJP President has mentioned about a specific case where the victim lodged a video complaint against TMC leader Sibu Hazra and after that how she has been hounded and attacked by his associates.

Majumdar informs that the victim’s house has been vandalised and her life is at stake for speaking against the atrocities by TMC goons.

Lashing out at the Bengal Police, he accused them of acting ‘hand in gloves’ with the culprits as the latter went after the victim, soon after the video landed on social media.

“Police took the victim to Magistrate for recording statement. But before that, it does a video recording of the statement by the victim and then releases it on the official handle of Bengal Police,” wrote BJP Bengal President in the letter to NCW.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor