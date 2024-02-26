Sandeshkhali Row: Sheikh Shahjahan Will Be Arrested in 7 Days, Says TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh

Trinamool strongman Shajahan Sheikh, who has been accused of sexual atrocities and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, will be arrsted within in Seven days assures TMC leader Kunal Ghosh Monday, February 26. This comes after the Calcutta High Court clarified that there is no stay on the arrest of Shajahan.

"About the arrest of Sheikh Shajahan, Abhishek Banerjee is correct. The matter was stuck in the legal tangle of the court. The opposition was doing politics using this opportunity. Thanks to the High Court today for clarifying the matter and allowing the police to take action. Shajahan will be arrested within seven days," Ghosh posted on X.

On Sunday, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed that Shajahan could not be arrested due to legal complications and stayed on FIRs filed by the police.

The unrest in the area arises from accusations against Shajahan and his supporters of land grabbing and sexual assault, with the local TMC strongman evading authorities since a mob affiliated with him allegedly attacked Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5.