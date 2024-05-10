Sandeshkhali Row: TMC To File Complaint With EC Against Rekha Sharma Over Allegations of Atrocities on Women

On Friday, the Trinamool Congress announced its intention to lodge a formal complaint with the Election Commission against Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women. This action comes in response to allegations of atrocities against women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had advised President Droupadi Murmu to consider imposing President's rule in West Bengal due to reported instances of violence and atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali.

"TMC will go to the Election Commission against Rekha Sharma, who is the chairperson of National Commission for Women," West Bengal minister and TMC spokesperson Shashi Panja said.

TMC shared several videos on the Sandeshkhali incident, which went viral. However, PTI did not authenticate the videos shared by TMC.

Panja mentioned that TMC has already lodged complaints against BJP and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, with the Election Commission regarding these allegations.

