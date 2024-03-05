Sandeshkhali Violence: NCW Chief Recommends President's Rule in West Bengal

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma met President Droupadi Murmu today to discuss the Sandeshkhali incident in West Bengal. Sharma presented a detailed report on the incident, highlighting the grave nature of the situation and the urgent need for intervention. In light of the report's findings, Sharma recommended the imposition of President's Rule in West Bengal to ensure the safety and security of its citizens. The meeting between Sharma and President Murmu underscores the significance of addressing issues related to women's safety and the rule of law in the state.

Speaking to PTI after meeting the President, Sharma said the situation in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali is still very dire."Sandeshkhali is not an isolated incident. Previously also many incidents of violence have been reported in the state and no action has been taken by the state government. Hence, NCW recommended to President Droupadi Murmu to impose President's rule in the state," she said. Sharma said the President told her that she is aware of the situation in the state and is closely monitoring it.A large number of women in Sandeshkhali have claimed that TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his "gang" captured swathes of land by force, besides "sexually harassing" them. Sandeshkhali is located on one of the thousand islands created by the Sundarbans, the Ganga-Brahmaputra delta system. The NCW report is of particular concern because the Sundarbans are shared by India and Bangladesh. The area is infested with illegal trafficking of humans, cattle, currency and livestock.



