Sanitation workers protest: Union Minister Murugan flays DMK govt over 'tokenism'

Chennai, Nov 13 Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan criticised the DMK government for offering only "cosmetic gestures" while thousands of sanitation workers in Chennai continue their prolonged protest demanding job security and an end to privatisation in solid waste management.

For over three months, sanitation workers from various unions have been staging demonstrations across the city, seeking regularisation of services and opposing the outsourcing of waste management operations in Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Workers alleged that the move threatens their livelihoods and undermines years of service to the city.

Murugan claimed the government has shown "no real intent" to address these concerns despite the scale and duration of the protest.

Criticising the state's recent announcement of a free meal programme for sanitation workers set to be launched on November 15, Murugan said the initiative was designed merely to create public visibility rather than offer sustained support.

In his post on X, he questioned whether the promised meal variety would continue beyond the inaugural event attended by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

Drawing comparisons with the state's free breakfast scheme for students, the minister alleged that special items like "puri, pongal, and vada" are prepared only when the Chief Minister is present for photographs.

He accused the DMK government of prioritising publicity campaigns over genuine welfare and described it as "a regime in its final days, busy with collection, corruption and commission".

Murugan further alleged that the administration's welfare measures follow an "advertising model" that masks systemic neglect.

He added that if the Chief Minister "truly cared" for sanitation workers, the government would have "acted" on their long-pending demands, instead of organising events designed for media coverage.

The minister's remarks added to the mounting political pressure on the state government as sanitation workers continue to assert that privatisation will erode job security and lead to exploitation.

While the Greater Chennai Corporation maintained that outsourcing will enhance efficiency, unions argue that it risks leaving hundreds of workers without stable employment.

With the standoff now stretching into its fourth month, workers said they will not withdraw their agitation unless the government engages with them in a meaningful and lasting manner.

