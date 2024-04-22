Sanjay Nishad Attacked: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister's Nose Bleeds After Attacked by Unknown Assailants in Sant Kabir Nagar (Watch Video)

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and Nishad Party National President Sanjay Nishad, along with his party workers, were attacked by 20-25 unknown assailants while returning from a late-night wedding ceremony on Sunday, April 21st.

Supporters rushed him to the district hospital after Nishad's nose began bleeding from the injury. Praveen Nishad, along with three party MLAs and supporters, also arrived at the district hospital, where they staged a sit-in protest, demanding action against the attackers.

Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad was attacked in Sant Kabirnagar

UP : जिला संत कबीरनगर में कैबिनेट मंत्री संजय निषाद पर हमला हुआ। मंत्री की नाक पर चोट आई है। सपा समर्थकों पर हमले का आरोप है। रात में मंत्री और उनके समर्थक आरोपियों पर एक्शन के लिए अस्पताल में धरने पर बैठ गए। मंत्री बोले- पुलिस ने पर्याप्त सुरक्षा नहीं दी हुई थी। pic.twitter.com/ZH0V03i87E — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 22, 2024

Superintendent of Police Satyajit Gupta arrived after being informed and took the complaint, assuring action in the matter. Simultaneously, Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad has blamed members of the Samajwadi Party for the attack on him.

Sanjay Nishad Accused Samajwadi Party Workers

The incident occurred in Mohammadpur Kathar village of the Kotwali area of the city. According to Minister Dr. Sanjay Nishad, he attended a wedding ceremony last night, where some individuals, including MP Eng. Praveen, a friend of Nishad's, made derogatory remarks about the party. When they were confronted, they became aggressive and assaulted Nishad and his supporters.