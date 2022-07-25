Sanjay Singh defames Centre with edited clip of President Kovind's farewell, BJP calls AAP 'fake news peddler'

A war of words erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday after the latter shared an edited clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind at the farewell ceremony.

Taking to Twitter, AAP's Sanjay Singh shared a video of leaders greeting President Ram Nath Kovind at the farewell ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament. In the purported video, PM Modi can be seen standing, while other Members of Parliament (MPs) including Union Minister Piyush Goyal welcome the President with folded hands.

Questioning the purported video, Sanjay Singh wrote in a tweet, "Such an insult. Very Sorry Sir. These people are like this, your term is over, now they will not even look at you."

In response to this, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Pary and called Singh as a 'fake news peddler'. Sharing the longer version of the video which shows PM Modi welcoming Kovind with folded hands before all other leaders, Malviya asked in a tweet, "Fake news peddler Sanjay Singh at it again. Whose (from Kejriwal to Sisodia) lies are caught every day, and habit of tolerating humiliation, how do you know the way people are respected?"

The Parliament hosted a farewell to President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday evening. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Members of Parliament - both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - attended the farewell ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Earlier on Sunday, Sanjay Singh also lashed out at the Centre for spreading hatred toward the Kejriwal government. "PM Modi ji is afraid of (Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor) Arvind Kejriwal ji and does anything without any logic," Singh said.

"Like till now, he has levied 150+ fake cases against AAP leaders. Similarly, Centre has also levelled fabricated allegations on Manish Sisodia ji. In the case of Satyendar Jain ji, one of their leaders had apologized," Singh added.

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday had lashed out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of shielding deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia after Delhi's lieutenant governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Police, 2021-22 over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

( With inputs from ANI )

