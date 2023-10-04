Sanjay Singh’s arrest shows PM Modi's nervousness, his arrest illegal: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Oct 4 Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday dubbed the arrest of party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged liquor scam case as “illegal” and said it shows the "nervousness" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said: “The arrest of Sanjay Singh is completely illegal. This shows Modi ji's nervousness. They will arrest many more opposition leaders till the elections.

His remarks came after the ED on Wednesday evening arrested Singh after carrying out day-long searches at his premises.

Singh is the second senior leader of the party after former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to be arrested by the ED in the now scrapped excise policy case.

The ED money laundering case is based on the CBI FIR registered in August last year. The CBI filed a case over the complaint of alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s new excise policy.

The ED had earlier filed four charge sheets in the case and also mentioned the name of Singh in the charge sheet.

