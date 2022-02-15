Sansad TV's YouTube Account 'Terminated'

The YouTube account of Sansad TV, which broadcasts live proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as well as recorded programmes, was compromised early Tuesday morning by hackers. The name of the channel was also changed to Ethereum, a tweet shared by Prasar Bharti said.Sansad TV was launched in September 15, 2021. The decision to merge Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV was taken in February, and the CEO of Sansad TV was appointed in March last year.

The tweet, which contained a statement from Sansad TV, also claimed the team at the television had “promptly worked on it” and got the YouTube channel “restored” two hours later.“Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In), the nodal agency for responding to cyber security incidents in India, has also reported the above incident and alerted Sansad TV.Screenshots of Sansad TV's YouTube account shared on social media reading "This account has been terminated for violating YouTube's community guidelines".

