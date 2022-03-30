Sariska Fire: PM Modi speaks with Rajasthan CM, assures help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over a fire incident in Sariska Tiger reserve and assured him of help.

The government sources said, "PM Modi expressed concern at the situation in Sariska Tiger reserve and has assured Gehlot of all necessary help."

A massive fire broke out in the forest area of Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Tuesday.

Two Mi 17 V5 Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers have been deployed to douse the blaze. The fire fighting operations are underway since Tuesday morning.

( With inputs from ANI )

