Sarpanch shot dead in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, April 15 A village Sarpanch, associated with the BJP, was killed by militants in J&K's Baramulla district on Friday, police said.

"Mansoor Ahmad Bangroo was shot and killed by militants in an apple orchard in Goushbugh village of Pattan tehsil on Friday evening.

"He was associated with the BJP. The area has been cordoned off for searches," a source said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor