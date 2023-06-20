Satpura Bhawan fire incident: Inquiry committee submits report, says fire due to short circuit

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 20 : An inquiry committee constituted to probe the Satpura Bhawan fire incident on Monday submitted a 287 pages report to the state government and the committee concluded that fire broke out due to short circuit.

A massive fire incident had occurred at Satpura Bhawan (state government office) on last Monday (June 12). Initially, the fire broke out at the third floor of the building but later it spread out up to the sixth floor. On getting the information about the incident fire tenders rushed to the spot and started extinguishing the fire.

According to a copy of the report, accessed by ANI, the fire had broken out on the third floor of the building due to a short circuit which originated from the office of Assistant Commissioner, TADP (Tribal Area Development Programme). The inquiry committee has also concluded that there is no suspicious role of any person in making this incident happen intentionally or as mischief.

The total possible loss estimated in the preliminary investigation is Rs 24 crore, the report added.

On the instruction of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a committee was constituted to probe the incident. After completing the investigation, the team submitted its report of 287 pages to the state government.

The 287-page report contains the data which includes, examination of three site inspections, 32 statements, investigation report of State Level Forensic Science Lab, technical report of Chief Electricity Inspector and his investigation team and the report of two sub-committees of PWD formed for the assessment of damage.

Notably, after the fire incident, CM Chouhan had talked with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and had sought help from the Air Force to douse the fire. He also had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, informed him about the incident and had sought necessary help.

Apart from this CM Chouhan also spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had informed him about the fire incident. He had apprised PM Modi of the efforts of the State Government in dousing the fire and the help received from various departments of the Central Government. PM Modi had also assured the Chief Minister of all possible help from the Centre.

On the next of the incident, Bhopal District Collector Ashish Singh said that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Army came together to douse the fire.

"The fire has been brought under control. All agencies including CISF, Army came together to douse the fire and it has been controlled," the District Collector had said.

