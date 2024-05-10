‘Satyamev Jayate’: AAP Welcomes SC’s Interim Bail to Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP expressed gratitude towards the Supreme Court's decision on Friday, granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, affirming that while the truth may face challenges, it remains unconquerable.

The Supreme Court extended interim bail until June 1, enabling him to actively participate in campaigning during the current Lok Sabha elections.

"Truth can be troubled but not defeated. The decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court is welcome. The dictatorship will end. Satyamev Jayate," AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said in a post in Hindi on X.

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak expressed his appreciation for the Supreme Court's ruling, stating to PTI, "We welcome the Supreme Court order. Satyamev Jayete! The dictatorship will end."