Satyendar Jain Gets Bail by Delhi Court in Money Laundering Case

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to AAP leader and former Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, citing "delay in trial" and his "long incarceration".

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. He is currently in judicial custody.

Also Read | MK Stalin Writes to PM Modi, Says ‘Avoid Hindi Language Oriented Events in Non-Hindi Speaking States’.

"Considering the delay in trial and long incarceration of 18 months, and the fact that trail will take long to start, let alone conclude, accused is favourably suited for the relief," said Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

#WATCH | Counsel for Satyendar Jain, Vivek Jain says, "Rouse Avenue Trial Court has granted bail to Satyendar Jain. The trial court said that he has suffered a long incarceration...Most likely he will come out today..." https://t.co/zWE6C8ihrOpic.twitter.com/zO27GxZxMj — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2024

Counsel for Satyendar Jain Vivek Jain said, "Rouse Avenue Trial Court has granted bail to Satyendar Jain. The trial court said that he has suffered a long incarceration...Most likely he will come out today."

The judge granted the relief on a bail bond Rs 50,000 with two sureties of like amount. The ED case stems from an FIR lodged against Jain by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

#WATCH | On former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain granted bail in money laundering case, Satyendar Jain's daughter Shreya Jain says, "We always knew this will happen, it is just a matter of time. We are very happy that the court has given us justice. Diwali is about to happen but… pic.twitter.com/J6iE1dR64W — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2024

On former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was granted bail in a money laundering case, Satyendar Jain's daughter Shreya Jain said, "We always knew this will happen, it is just a matter of time. We are very happy that the court has given us justice. Diwali is about to happen but I think it came early for us this year. We are happy and we have a very enthusiastic welcome..."