SBI adopts 15 tigers at Hyderabad Zoo for a year

Hyderabad, Feb 21 The State Bank of India, Hyderabad circle, has adopted 15 tigers at Nehru Zoological Park here for a period of one year.

Amit Jhingran, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle on Monday presented a cheque of Rs 15 lakh towards the adopting charges to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Telangana, R. Sobha.

On this occasion, a pair of Asiatic lions were released in the newly renovated Asiatic Lions enclosure for public display.

The Nehru Zoological Park houses 14 pure Asiatic lions. Later, after taking a round of Zoo Park, the top officials planted saplings.

Jhingran said that SBI is playing a vital role in wildlife conservation and as part of this, 15 tigers are being adopted by SBI every year since 2011 at Nehru Zoological Park. He expressed happiness on the management of tigers and zoo and opined that good hygiene is being maintained and a lot of care is being taken for maintaining good health of the animals.

He assured that the State Bank of India will continue to adopt the tigers in future as well. He congratulated the zoo management and the Telanagana Forest Department for breeding the tigers (normal and white).

Sobha thanked Jhingran for showing a great gesture towards wildlife conservation by adopting 15 tigers at Nehru Zoological Park for 10th consecutive year.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Hyderabad Circle and Director, Zoo Parks, Hyderabad, M. J. Akbar, Curator of Nehru Zoological Park, S. Rajashekar, deputy curator A. Nagamani and other zoo officials were present on the occasion.

