SBI Job Hiring News: SCO Recruitment Process Begins; Apply Till December 23 — Know How to Apply and Other Details

Candidates aspiring to build a career in the banking sector have a promising opportunity as the State Bank of India (SBI) has officially initiated its recruitment process for Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) positions. Interested and eligible applicants can submit their applications through SBI’s official website. This recruitment drive aims to strengthen the bank’s professional workforce across specialised roles. Applicants are advised to carefully review all eligibility conditions before applying. Complete details regarding the selection stages, application procedure, fee structure, and important deadlines have been outlined to help candidates apply smoothly and avoid errors during submission.

The selection process for SBI Specialist Cadre Officer recruitment will be conducted in multiple stages to ensure the selection of qualified professionals. The initial stage involves eligibility-based screening of applications submitted online. Shortlisted candidates will then be invited for a personal interview, where their professional expertise and suitability for the role will be assessed. Following the interview, document verification will be conducted to validate academic and professional credentials. Candidates who successfully clear all stages will undergo a medical examination. Appointment letters will be issued only to those who complete every stage satisfactorily.

How to Apply (Pointers):

• Visit the official website of the State Bank of India.

• Click on the relevant recruitment link available on the homepage.

• Complete the registration process using valid details.

• Log in and carefully fill out the application form.

• Review all entered information before submitting the form.

• Submit the application online within the stipulated timeline.

• Download the submitted application form for reference.

• Take a printout of the application and keep it safe for future use.

Application Fee:

• OBC and EWS category candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹750.

• Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories are exempted from paying any application fee.

• The fee must be paid through online payment modes only.

• Applications will not be considered complete without successful fee payment, where applicable.

• Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

The final date to submit applications for the SBI Specialist Cadre Officer recruitment is 23 December 2025. Candidates are strongly advised not to wait until the last day to apply in order to avoid technical issues or delays. Submitting the application well in advance ensures sufficient time for corrections, if required. Applicants should regularly check SBI’s official website for updates related to interviews, admit cards, or any changes in the recruitment schedule. Staying informed through official notifications will help candidates complete every stage of the recruitment process smoothly and on time.