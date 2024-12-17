SBI Recruitment 2025: 13,735 Vacancies Announced for Clerk Position, Application Process To Begin from December 17, Click Here for link

A significant opportunity has emerged for candidates aspiring to work in government or banking. The State Bank, the largest bank in the country, has announced a major recruitment drive, starting today December 17. Interested candidates can visit the State Bank's official website to view the advertisement and submit their applications, including the examination fee.

The State Bank of India plans to fill 13,735 Clerk positions, with the recruitment notification now available. Applications are open from December 17, 2024, until January 7, 2025. The preliminary examination is expected to take place in February 2025, followed by the main examination in March-April, with specific dates to be updated on the bank's website. Click here for link.

Candidates must hold a graduate degree from a university recognized by the central government. For detailed information on educational qualifications, please refer to the official website. The application fee is Rs. 750 for General/OBC/EWS candidates, while it is waived for reserved categories. Payments can be made via debit card, credit card, or internet banking.