SBI to Temporarily Halt Services Today, Online and App Services Affected

State Bank of India (SBI), the nation's biggest public sector lender, has announced that its customers will experience a temporary halt in banking services for an hour on Saturday, March 23. According to the official notification from the bank, various online and app services provided by SBI will be disrupted for a specific period on March 23.

SBI has announced that due to a scheduled activity, Internet Banking, Yono Lite, Yono Business Web & Mobile App, YONO, and UPI services will not be accessible from 01:10 Hrs IST to 02:10 Hrs IST on March 23, 2024. However, during this period, UPI Lite and ATM services will remain available.

As of December 2023, the State Bank of India boasts a substantial deposit base exceeding Rs. 47.62 lakh crore, accompanied by a CASA ratio of 41.18%. Additionally, its advances surpass Rs. 35.84 lakh crore. SBI commands a significant market share, holding 26.5% and 19.5% in home loans and auto loans, respectively.

With an extensive network comprising over 22,400 branches and 65,000 ATMs/ADWMs across India, supplemented by 81,000 BC outlets, SBI ensures widespread accessibility of its services. Moreover, the bank serves a vast customer base, with 125 million users utilizing internet banking and 133 million engaged in mobile banking.