SC agrees to examine plea filed by married woman seeking termination of 24-week pregnancy

New Delhi, Oct 5 The Supreme Court has agreed to examine a plea filed by a married woman seeking medical termination of her over 24 weeks pregnancy.

A special bench of Justices Hima Kohli and B.V. Nagarathna ordered that the petitioner will be examined by a medical board in AIIMS at 11 a.m. on Friday.

At the outset, the bench expressed disclination to entertain the plea filed under Article 32 of the Constitution and remarked that petitioner should have approached the jurisdictional High Court. It apprehended that taking up plea filed directly in the Supreme Court will open up a Pandora's box.

However, on persuasion made by advocate Amit Mishra and advocate-on-record Rahul Sharma, the top court called for assistance of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati in the matter.

The women – having lactational amenorrhea – realised about her pregnancy belatedly and was having depression post pregnancy. The matter will be taken up for hearing next on Monday.

