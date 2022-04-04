SC agrees to hear plea challenging Jharkhand HC's order granting bail to Lalu Yadav in case related to fodder scam

The Supreme Court on Monday asked Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav to file a reply on the plea challenging the Jharkhand High Court order granting bail to him in a case related to the fodder scam.

A bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and B.R. Gavai agreed to hear a plea challenging the Jharkhand High Court order granting bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and asked the RJD leader to file a reply on it.

The Court was hearing petitions challenging the orders of the Jharkhand High Court dated April 17 2021 in the Dumka treasury matter and October 9 2020 in the Chaibasa treasury matter concerning fodder scam.

The Rs 950-crore fodder scam (the total scam of five fodder scams, Lalu has been proven guilty of) relates to the fraudulent withdrawal of public funds from government treasuries in various districts of undivided Bihar.

The scam came to light after a raid conducted by Deputy Commissioner of Chaibasa Amit Khare at the Animal Husbandry Department in January 1996.

The CBI was roped in by the Patna High Court in March 1996 after increasing pressure to investigate the case. The CBI registered an FIR in the case at a time when Bihar was still undivided.

In June 1997, Yadav was named an accused in the case for the first time in the charge sheet filed by the CBI.

( With inputs from ANI )

