SC Collegium gets two new members after retirement of Justices Joseph, Rastogi

New Delhi [India], June 28 : With the retirement of Justices KM Joseph and Ajay Rastogi, the five-judge Collegium of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will now have Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant as its new members.

During the summer vacation of the apex court, Justices Joseph and Rastogi retired on June 16 and June 17 respectively.

The revamped Collegium now includes CJI Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

Justices Khanna, Gavai and Surya Kant will go on to become the Chief Justices of India one after the other.

The Collegium faced the task of selecting and recommending names to fill a few vacancies, including two already existing slots with the retirement of Justices Joseph and Rastogi.

Further, Justice V Ramasubramanian is retiring on June 29. The retirement of Justice Ramasubramanian will be followed by Justice Krishna Murari, who will demit office on July 8, and Justice S Ravindra Bhat retiring on October 20, 2023.

Justice Kaul will retire later this year on December 25, 2023.

The top court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, as of now, with the retirement of Justice Joseph and Justice Rastogi, there are two vacancies and another will arise on Thursday with Justice Ramasubramanian demitting office.

The Collegium of the Supreme Court consists of five seniormost judges including the CJI who decide appointments and transfers of judges in the higher judiciary.

