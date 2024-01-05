SC Collegium recommends appointment of judicial officer as Chhattisgarh HC judge

New Delhi, Jan 5 The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, on Friday recommended the appointment of judicial officer Arvind Kumar Verma as a judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

The Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court, in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues, had recommended Verma's name on August 6, 2023.

The SC Collegium said that it has consulted a judge of the apex court who is conversant with the affairs of the Chhattisgarh High Court in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure.

It said it has scrutinised the materials placed on record, including the opinion of the consultee-judge and noted that the Judgment Evaluation Committee constituted by the Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court has rated the quality of judgments authored by him as 'Very Good'.

“Bearing in mind the views of the consultee-judge on the suitability of the candidate, the report of the Judgment Assessment Committee and the assessment made by the Government of India in the file, the Collegium is of the considered view that the officer is suitable for appointment as a judge of the High Court of Chhattisgarh,” said the SC Collegium.

Further, it also took note of the fact that the above proposal involves non-recommendation of some senior judicial officers and said that it is in agreement with the High Court Collegium for overlooking them.

“The Chief Minister and the Governor of Chhattisgarh have concurred with the recommendation,” said the statement, uploaded on the website of the apex court.

