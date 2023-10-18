SC Collegium recommends elevation of five advocates as judges of Punjab & Haryana HC

New Delhi, Oct 18 The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, has recommended the appointment of five advocates as judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The recommendation for appointment of advocates Harmeet Singh Grewal, Deepinder Singh Nalwa, Sumeet Goel, Sudeepti Sharma, and Kirti Singh as judges was made on April 21 this year by the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.

"The Chief Ministers and the Governors for the States of Punjab and Haryana have concurred with the recommendation," said SC Collegium.

"For the purpose of assessing the merit and suitability of the above candidates for elevation to the High Court, we have scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record. We have also perused the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file as well as the complaints received against the candidates," it added.

The SC Collegium said that it has consulted colleagues conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana to ascertain the fitness and suitability of these advocates for elevation. Two of the three consultee-Judges have unanimously given a positive opinion on the suitability of advocates Grewal and Goel while other consultee-Judge did not offer any opinion.

The Collegium brushed aside inputs provided by the Department of Justice in the file that financial integrity of advocate Nalwa is not considered above board. "These inputs are vague and the Government in this regard has fairly stated that there is nothing on record to substantiate these adverse inputs. The candidate has extensive practice which is reflected in a substantial number of reported judgments delivered in the cases in which he appeared/argued," read the statement uploaded on the website of the apex court late on Tuesday.

In relation to advocates Sharma and Kirti Singh, the Collegium noted that inputs provided by the Department of Justice in their file indicate that they enjoys a good personal image and nothing adverse as to their integrity has come to notice.

The statement said: “The Collegium resolves to recommend that S/Shri (i) Harmeet Singh Grewal, (ii) Deepinder Singh Nalwa, (iii) Sumeet Goel, (iv) Ms Sudeepti Sharma, and (v) Ms Kirti Singh, Advocates, be appointed as Judges of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana. Their inter se seniority be fixed as per the existing practice."

