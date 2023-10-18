SC Collegium recommends elevation of two advocates as judges of Gauhati HC

New Delhi, Oct 18 The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, has recommended the appointment of two advocates as judges of the Gauhati High Court.

The recommendation for appointment of advocates N Unni Krishnan Nair and Kaushik Goswami as judges was made on May 29 this year by the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.

"We have duly taken note of the views received from the constitutional authorities (Chief Minister and Governor) of the States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland," said SC Collegium.

"For the purpose of assessing the merit and suitability of the above candidates for elevation to the High Court, we have scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record including the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file as well as the complaints received against some of the candidates,” it added.

The SC Collegium said that it has consulted “colleagues” conversant with the affairs of the Gauhati High Court to ascertain the fitness and suitability of these advocates for elevation. In relation to advocate Krishnan Nair, all the four consultee-judges gave a positive opinion unanimously and noted that the candidate has extensive practice which is reflected in his substantially high professional income and a large number of reported judgments delivered in cases in which he appeared or argued.

Further, the Collegium brushed aside an adverse observation made by the Department of Justice in the file saying that the same should not come in the way of the recommendation of a candidate, particularly when the government in its assessment has fairly put on record a report that nothing adverse has come to notice against his integrity.

All the four consultee-Judges have unanimously given positive opinion on suitability of advocate Goswami and noted that inputs provided by the Department of Justice in the file indicate that his professional competence is viewed to be good and nothing adverse has come to notice against his integrity.

"The Collegium resolves to recommend that S/Shri (i) N Unni Krishnan Nair, and (ii) Kaushik Goswami, Advocates, be appointed as Judges of the Gauhati High Court. Their inter se seniority be fixed as per the existing practice,” read the statement uploaded on the website of the apex court late on Tuesday.

