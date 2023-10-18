SC Collegium recommends elevation of two advocates as judges of Uttarakhand HC

New Delhi, Oct 18 The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, has recommended the appointment of two advocates as judges of the Uttarakhand High Court.

The recommendation for appointment of advocates Siddhartha Sah and Alok Mahra as judges was made on July 12 this year by the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.

"We have considered the views of the Chief Minister and the Governor for the State of Uttarakhand on the above recommendation," said SC Collegium.

"For the purpose of assessing the merit and suitability of the above candidates for elevation to the High Court, we have scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record including the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file," it added.

The SC Collegium said that it has consulted colleagues conversant with the affairs of the Uttarakhand High Court to ascertain the fitness and suitability of these advocates for elevation.

It noted that sole consultee-colleague opined that advocate Sah has a wide range of work and good practice at the Bar and enjoys good standing inside as well as outside the Bar. "The observation made by the Government should not come in the way of the recommendation particularly when the inputs placed in the file indicate that nothing adverse has come to notice against his integrity," it added.

The inputs placed by the Department of Justice in the file indicate that advocate Alok Mahra enjoys a good personal and professional image and that nothing adverse has come to notice against his integrity and he has extensive practice at the Bar which is reflected in his professional income and the large number of cases in which he appeared or argued.

“The Collegium resolves to recommend that S/Shri (i) Siddhartha Sah, and (ii) Alok Mahra, Advocates, be appointed as Judges of the High Court of Uttarakhand. Their inter se seniority be fixed as per the existing practice,” read the statement uploaded on the website of the apex court late on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor