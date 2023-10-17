SC Collegium recommends elevation of two judicial officers as Patna HC judges

New Delhi, Oct 17 The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, has recommended the appointment of two judicial officers as Patna High Court Judges.

The recommendation for appointment of judicial officers Rudra Prakash Mishra and Ramesh Chand Malviya as HC judges was made on May 8 this year by the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues.

"The Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of Bihar have concurred with the recommendation," read the statement uploaded on the website of the apex court late on Tuesday.

The SC Collegium said that it has consulted judges conversant with the affairs of the Patna High Court to ascertain the fitness and suitability of these judicial officers for elevation. "We have scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record including the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file as well as the complaints received against the candidates,” it added.

The inputs provided by the Department of Justice in the file indicate that the officers enjoy a good personal and professional image and nothing adverse has come to notice against their integrity, the Collegium noted.

The statement said: "The Collegium resolves to recommend that S/Shri (i) Rudra Prakash Mishra, and (ii) Ramesh Chand Malviya, Judicial Officers, be appointed as Judges of the High Court of Judicature at Patna. Their inter se seniority be fixed as per the existing practice."

