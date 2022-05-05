SC Collegium recommends Justices Dhulia, Pardiwala as top court judges

New Delhi, May 5 The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Gauhati High Court's Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Gujarat High Court judge Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala as judges to the apex court.

The collegium is headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana.

Justice Dhulia, who hails from Madanpur, a remote village located in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, is an Alumni of Sainik School, Lucknow and did his graduation and law from the University of Allahabad.

A second generation legal professional, Justice Dhulia joined the Bar at Allahabad High Court in 1986 and shifted to home state Uttarakhand on its formation in 2000. He was the first chief standing counsel in the Uttarakhand High Court, and was later an Additional Advocate General for Uttarakhand. He was designated as a senior advocate in 2004.

Elevated as the judge of the Uttarakhand High Court in November 2008 and later became the Chief Justice of the High Court of Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh on January 10, 2021.

Justice Pardiwala was born on August 12, 1965 in Mumbai. He did his schooling in St. Joseph Convent School in his home town Valsad (south Gujarat) and graduated from the J.P. Arts College, Valsad. He went on to obtain degree in law from the K.M. Mulji Law College, Valsad in 1988.

Justice Pardiwala started practicing law in the Gujarat High Court in 1990 and was elected as a member of the Bar Council of Gujarat in the year 1994. He was appointed as the Standing Counsel for the High Court of Gujarat in 2002 and held the office till the date of his elevation to the bench on February 17, 2011. Justice Pardiwala has around 1012 reportable judgements on varied subjects.

