SC junks plea against HC order dismissing petition challenging Scindia's RS nomination

New Delhi [India], July 8 : The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Madhya Pradesh High Court order, dismissing a plea challenging the nomination of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to the Rajya Sabha.

A bench of justices Hrishikesh Roy and Pankaj Mithal dismissed the plea filed by Govind Singh, the petitioner.

"We see no reason to interfere with High Court order," the court said.

According to the petitioner, Jyotiraditya Scindia had concealed information about criminal cases pending against him while filing his nomination papers for his election to the Rajya Sabha.

