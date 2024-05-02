SC orders bar association to reserve minimum 1/3rd posts for women

New Delhi, May 2 The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to reserve at least 1/3rd posts for women in its executive committee.

Asking SCBA to implement the quota henceforth, a bench presided over by Justice Surya Kant said that the post of treasurer will be reserved for women in the ensuing 2024-25 elections.

The Bench, also comprising Justice KV Viswanathan, added that one post of the office-bearers will be reserved for women on a rotation basis.

It clarified that the directions issued by the apex court would not exclude women from contesting other SCBA posts.

In effect, one post of the office-bearers, two senior executive members and three executive members will be mandatorily reserved for women.

Earlier in February this year, the Delhi High Court was apprised by SCBA that the General Body Meeting (GBM) will be convened within two months to discuss the nomination of women advocates as Executive Members.

A bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain was dealing with a plea filed by advocate Yogamaya MG seeking to convene the meeting to address the issue of gender representation within the SCBA.

The petitioner had urged the SCBA to consider a representation signed by 270 members addressing the issue of lack of female representation in the executive committee.

The representation proposed amending the SCBA rules and regulations to ensure at least two positions for women executive members.

The petition stressed the importance of women's representation in decision-making bodies like the SCBA, stating that it is fundamental to creating a workplace culture that prioritises the prevention of sexual harassment and addresses issues unique to women lawyers.

