SC seeks Centre's reply on plea against removal of meat from midday meal scheme in Lakshadweep

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and others to file their responses on a plea against the Lakshadweep administration's decision to remove meat from the midday meal scheme of the schools in the islands and close down dairy farms.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and AS Bopanna issued notice to the Centre, Lakshadweep administration and others on an appeal filed against the September 2021 judgment of the Kerala High Court which dismissed the PIL.

The petitioner Ajmal Ahmed, a resident of Kavaratti, Lakshadweep and a practising lawyer, approached the top court challenging the High Court order.

The PIL challenged the Lakshwadweep administration's decision to exclude chicken and meat from mid-day meals and to close down the dairy farms in the region.

Before the High Court, the plea alleged that the removal of meat from the midday meal scheme is contrary to the National Programme of Midday Meals in schools as it goes against the very objective of ensuring the physical and mental health of the children.

The plea had stated that the decision by the district task force to alter the menu was part of the administrator Praful Patel's 'ill-motivated intention to implement his hidden agenda.' In fact, the new menu was implemented without any deliberations and consultations, it added.

The petition had also sought a directive to the administration not to implement any reforms infringing on the ethnic culture, heritage, and food habits of the islanders.

Before dismissing the petition, the High Court had in June 2021 passed an interim order and stayed the administration's decisions.

