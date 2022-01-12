SC slams Supertech for non-payment to home buyers

The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the real estate developer Supertech over non-payment to the homebuyers for the flats which were ordered to be demolished.

A Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud told Supertech to keep their office in order and to make the payment to home buyers by January 17. It said that no amount should be deducted while giving back the money.

The bench told the counsel appearing for Supertech, "Interest cannot be charged on return of investment. You are looking for all sorts of reasons to not comply with the order of the court. Ensure that the payments are made by Monday, else there would be consequences."

The top court was hearing a contempt plea by home buyers who paid for the flats on which apex court judgment of August 31, 2021, directed demolition of the twin-tower 40 storeys building of Supertech's Emerald Court project at Noida.

Homebuyers alleged that Supertech invited them to collect their money. However, when they approached the company, they were told that the money would be paid back in installments together with certain deductions which were not indicated by the court.

The top court further asked Noida Authority to finalise the name of the agency that would be given the task to demolish the twin towers of the Supertech Emerald Court housing project.

The top court has now posted the matter for hearing on Monday.

Earlier, the apex court had dismissed a plea of Supertech seeking modification of its August 31 order by which it was directed to demolish two of its 40-storey towers at its Emerald Court housing project in Noida.

While directing the demolition of two towers over grave violations of building norms, the court had said that it was a result of "nefarious complicity" between Noida Authority and the Supertech and ordered that company shall carry out the demolition at its own expense within three months under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert body like the Central Building Research Institute.

The order had come on a batch of petitions filed by homebuyers for and against the April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad High Court, which had ordered the demolition of the two buildings within four months and the refund of money to apartment buyers.

( With inputs from ANI )

