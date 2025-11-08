SC takes suo moto cognisance of Rajasthan's Phalodi road accident

New Delhi, Nov 8 The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the tragic Phalodi accident in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district in which at least 15 pilgrims, including four children and 10 women, were killed after a tempo traveller crashed into a stationary trailer truck near Matoda village late last week.

As per the causelist published in the website of the apex court, a bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi will hear the matter titled "In Re: Phalodi Accident" on November 10.

A group of pilgrims from Jodhpur's Sursagar area were returning from Kolayat in Bikaner when their vehicle rammed into a trailer parked by the roadside.

The impact was so severe that the front portion of the tempo traveller was completely crushed, leaving rescue teams struggling for hours to extricate the trapped passengers.

According to the police, at least 18 deaths have been confirmed so far, with several others sustaining grievous injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had termed the accident "deeply saddening", announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed grief and directed officials to ensure swift medical assistance, calling the loss of lives "heart-rending".

State Minister-In-charge, Madan Dilawar, announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for each bereaved family, with Rs 25 lakh earmarked for those who lost three or more members.

The seriously injured will receive Rs 2 lakh, and those with minor injuries Rs 1 lakh, the Chief Minister's Office said.

The tragedy has once again raised concerns over road safety on the Bharatmala Expressway.

Locals allege inadequate lighting, lack of signage, and illegal parking of heavy vehicles make night travel perilous.

Residents claim truck drivers often park along the expressway to rest, leading to frequent fatal crashes.

