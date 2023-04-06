SC to hear YouTuber Manish Kashyap's plea seeking clubbing of FIRs on April 10

New Delhi [India], April 6 : The Supreme Court will hear YouTuber Msh Kashyap's plea seeking clubbing of FIRs registered against him on April 10.

While hearing the case on Thursday, a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala listed the matter for next Monday, April 10.

Msh Kashyap was represented by lawyers Aditya Singh Deshwal, Abhijeet and Ridam Arora. Kashyap's counsels apprised the court that National Security Act has been imposed against his client.

Msh Kashyap, a Bihar-based journalist said that many false FIRs were registered against him in Bihar and Tamil Nadu at the behest of the present ruling government.

Kashyap sought for interim bail and clubbing all cases in one place. He said that cases against him were filed because he has raised the issue of violence against the Bihar-based migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu on social media.

The YouTuber, who was caught for allegedly circulating false and misleading information about purported attacks on migrant labourers working in Tamil Nadu was arrested from Bettiah in Bihar on March 18.

According to the Bihar Police, Kashyap surrendered at Jagdishpur police station in Bettiah while the Bihar Police and Economic Offence Unit (EOU) were in the process of attaching his house.

Kashyap was wanted by Bihar Police and Tamil Nadu Police in fake news matter of labourers issue in the southern state, according to an official statement issued by the EOU of Bihar Police had said.

Last month, a team from Bihar led by IAS officer Balamurugan visited Tamil Nadu to take stock of the matter. The team visited Tiruppur and met the district administration and police officials to know about the actions taken so far in the case. Officials of the Bihar government also interacted with Bihar-based migrant workers in Chennai.

On March 9, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of spreading rumours about the attack on migrant labourers. The Chief Minister further said that there are no such incidents in Tamil Nadu and the delegates from Bihar who visited the state returned with full satisfaction.

Stalin had also spoken to his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and reassured him about the safety of migrant workers.

The alleged assault on migrant labourers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu had stirred massive political unrest in both states. Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan had launched an attack on the Bihar Chief Minister on the issue.

