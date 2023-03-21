SC upholds abolition of Orissa Administrative Tribunal

New Delhi [India], March 21 : The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the Centre's decision to demolish the Odisha Administrative Tribunal as it held it constitutionally valid.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud rejected the plea by Orissa Administrative Tribunal Bar Association.

Orissa Administrative Tribunal Bar Association has challenged the Orissa High Court's decision which upheld the abolition of OAT. The Central Government 2019 issued a notification to abolish the Odisha Administrative Tribunal.

The court said that the abolition of the Orissa Administrative Tribunal (OAT) was constitutionally valid as it noted that Article 323A does not preclude the Union of India from abolishing state administrative tribunals. Article 323A deals with Administrative tribunals.

The bench also held that the Central government was correct to invoke Section 21 of the General Clauses Act to cancel the decision to set up the tribunal and

the Centre's notification to abolish the tribunal is not violative of Article 14 of the Constitution.

The court also noted that hearing people or any representatives are needed when such decisions are taken.

