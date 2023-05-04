SC upholds election of DMK MP Kanimozhi, allows her appeal

New Delhi [India], May 4 : The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the appeal filed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kmozhi Karundhi challenging Madras High Court order and upheld her election in the 2019 general elections from the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency.

A bench headed by Justice Ajay Rastogi said, "Election petition is dismissed. The appeal is allowed."

The court was hearing an appeal filed by the DMK MP, Kmozhi against the Madras High Court's order to examine a petition filed by A Santhana Kumar challenging her election as the MP in 2019.

The Supreme Court had already earlier stayed the Madras High Court order and proceedings.

Kmozhi, in her appeal before the Supreme Court, claimed that the Madras High Court erroneously had relied on the petition filed by Kumar, as the same was vague and without material facts.

Wilson, the advocate for Kmozhi, pleaded to the top court that Kumar was a voter there in the state and filed this frivolous litigation before the Madras High Court and the same should be dismissed.

